Rust set footage shows Alec Baldwin rushing next take–is he negligent or in the moment?

Alec Baldwin may see evidence mounting against him ahead of his trial, as a new video shows the actor on the set of Rust rushing another take of a scene that involves weapons. In the clip, which was shown at the trial of armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed this week, Baldwin is seen sometime after a take yelling, “One more! One more! One more! Right away! Let’s reload!…Here we go! C’mon, we should have two guns and both we’re reloading.”

While the video and words themselves aren’t entirely damning evidence of anything in particular, they may demonstrate a rushed and perhaps chaotic environment. Yes, film sets can be just that, but when we’re talking about handling firearms, you could be headed towards a dangerous and deadly situation. Per a veteran armorer (via Variety) who took the stand this week, “Rushing with firearms and telling someone to rush with firearms is not normal nor accepted. In a situation like that, when you’re getting rushed to that extent, that’s when safety starts to fall by the wayside. ” As we all know by now, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of Rust. Baldwin and Guiterrez-Reed are both facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, while the armorer is also facing charges of tampering with evidence.

A lot of finger-pointing has gone down surrounding the October 2021 incident, particularly around who is to blame for the tragic death of Hutchins. But this video may show even more negligence on the set of Rust than expected, as footage apparently shows Baldwin improperly using the gun as a “pointing stick” , while Guiterrez-Reed herself made no attempts to instruct the actor on his misusage. She, too, has been accused of not correcting the actions of a stuntman, who handed a shotgun to a child on set. Regarding Baldwin’s behavior in terms of “rushing”, Rust first AD David Halls said, “I don’t characterize that as Mr. Baldwin rushing people. I characterize it as an actor in his moment — ‘I’m ready. OK, let’s go.’ There was never Mr. Baldwin rushing anybody.”

Whether or not Alec Baldwin will be deemed criminally responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins will of course take quite some time to determine. His trial is set to begin in July.

