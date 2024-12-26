Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence teases a bit more info on the reboot

It took almost Superman-level efforts but it looks as if we might finally be getting the long-awaited Scrubs reboot. But it’s been nearly 15 years since the ninth season – and we all know how that turned out, playing more as a spin-off than a genuine conclusion. So what can we expect from this Scrubs reboot?

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has been pushing for a reboot of the NBC (and later ABC) comedy for quite some time, but now that discussions with the cast could be happening, some serious prep is going to need to take place. But Lawrence has an idea of just how it will move forward. “With the creative side, the show’s not going to pick up a day later. It can’t. I’m interested in where these characters are, that many years later. I always remember the finale of Scrubs, in Season 8, with J.D. saying he has a dream of how things would go and, ‘Tell me my fantasies won’t come true, just this once.’ I never said that’s what happened. I’m interested, not only creatively, in where they’d be now and who they are, but also under the umbrella of what’s happened to the medical world and how that looks now. And one step past that, I love stories where the students become the teachers, and that would be what has to happen in this type of world.”

That comment immediately brings to mind the ninth season of Scrubs, which found only a handful of the original cast members – Zach Braff, Donald Faison and John C. McGinley – returning, thus season eight feeling like the true conclusion and the ninth like a tacked-on non-essential…without getting into every last behind-the-scenes decision that ultimately led to season nine. But if a tenth season of Scrubs or some version of a reboot can bring back the original cast while also maneuvering through a post-Covid medical field, then that’s something worth getting excited for.

Where do you stand on a Scrubs reboot? What would it take for it to be a success? Pass the scalpel and let us know in the comments section below.