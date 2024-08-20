Season 2 of Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary’s The Video Archives podcast teased

It may be quite some time until we learn what Quentin Tarantino’s 10th and final film will be now that The Movie Critic has been removed from the slate, but we do at least have another QT project to look forward to: season two of The Video Archives Podcast which, he co-hosts with Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary.

While we don’t know the release date, a post on The Video Archives Podcast X page teased that the sophomore season is in fact coming: “You may have heard rumor that we’re gearing up for Season Two. On instagram, Gala outlined the perfect way to get your question answered: a postcard! Want to send one?” Then, the post provided the address to get your questions to Tarantino and Avary. This is actually one of the cooler elements to the Video Archives Podcast; sticking with the analog theme to the series, the only way listeners can get anything to the fellas (and Gala, Roger Avary’s daughter and producer on the podcast) is by sending something through snail mail.

The Video Archives podcast debuted in July 2022, with Tarantino and Avary using the namesake Manhattan Beach, California video store they both worked in – and its inventory, which QT purchased after it closed in 1995 – as direct inspiration. In each episode, the boys comb through the extensive library to analyze and critique any movies they damn well feel like. In other words, don’t expect too many themes: you want to learn more about why Tarantino hates Moonraker, you may as well stick around to get the feel on video nasty Delirium!

The Video Archives Podcast no doubt went through a lot of films, hitting over 70 in its first season. While there were some more popular titles that cinephiles know well, like Straw Dogs, Mikey and Nickey and Dressed to Kill, the fellas also introduced many of us to some truly obscure stuff, like drag racing doc American Nitro, the peculiar and dark Baxter (told from the point of view of a dog) and Soviet romance Amphibian Man, which was The Shape of Water before The Shape of Water. Personally, I would place Amphibian Man, Sergio Corbucci’s Sonny and Jed and the aforementioned Delirium as the best discoveries from the first season, although there is still plenty to comb through.

Quentin Tarantino even took a couple of episodes – that is, nearly three hours – to pay homage to Rick Dalton, his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character who he killed off last year. In his tribute, he covered the career of the fictional character in great detail, something he has talked about expanding on before.

What were your favorite discoveries from the first season of The Video Archives podcast? Give us your list below!