Severance season 3 announced following season 2 finale

With the completion of season two of Apple TV+’s Severance, word comes that a third season will officially be coming.

With the season finale of Severance out on Apple TV+ today, word comes that season three will be coming to the office – and far quicker than it took for season two to clock in. While no official release date has been set, we can be assured that we won’t be waiting three years for season three.

In a statement coinciding with the news, Severance EP and frequent director Ben Stiller said, “Making ‘Severance’ has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of. While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Meanwhile, Severance director Dan Erickson showed his excitement for the third outing, stating, “The idea of getting to make more ‘Severance’ with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined. I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people.”

As it stands, Severance is one of the most compelling shows on TV (read our 10/10 review here), and thankfully Apple TV+ is putting proper care into it, with the series now positioned as its darling while Ted Lasso gets its next season sorted out. Season one of Severance ended up getting nominated for multiple Primetime Emmy Awards (and nearly as many Creative Arts) and it’s only a matter of time before it takes home Outstanding Drama Series. It has also been a huge money maker for the studio, reportedly pulling in around $200 million.

Here is the official plot of Severance: “Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe. Season two welcomes new series regulars Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.”

What did you think of season two of Severance? What do you anticipate from the just-announced third?