Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races to a franchise-best preview with $6.5M while Disney’s Mufasa returns to the Pride Lands with $3.3M

As widely expected, Disney’s Lion King prequel, Mufasa, is proving to be no match for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the box office.

By

Earlier this week, in my box office predictions, I wrote that Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King had next to no hope of beating Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the weekend box office. It looks like I was right, with Deadline reporting that Sonic 3 has blasted off with a $6.5 million preview night, which represents the best number for the franchise so far. By comparison, Mufasa only made about half that number, with a $3.3 million total.

So far Sonic the Hedgehog seems to be performing in line with expectations, although it’s not expected to outgross the second film’s first weekend take of $72 million. However, that has little to do with anticipation cooling for the film, as audiences typically save their moviegoing for the holidays, with the weekend before Christmas never really a juggernaut. However, Mufasa seems to be in trouble, with it looking like the anticipated $50 million start is out of the question now, with an opening in the $30 million range more likely. However, last year’s Christmas sleeper, Wonka, opened with the same result and went on to have tremendous legs at the box office, grossing over $200 million domestically. But, even if Mufasa ended up making that much, it would still be far less than its predecessor, which made over $540 million domestically.

No news yet on how well Kraven is holding up in week two, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as the weekend goes on. In the meantime, check out our Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review HERE and some of the interviews we did at the junket embedded below!

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Tags:
icon More Interviews
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races to a franchise-best preview with $6.5M while Disney’s Mufasa returns to the Pride Lands with $3.3M
Sonic the Hedgehog 3: We interview Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter & more!
Nightbitch images offer the first look at a darkly comic neo-horror film starring Amy Adams, coming to theatres in December
Nightbitch director Marielle Heller on Amy Adams’s relationship with her canine co-stars, and how the film is autobiographical
Interviews: DJ Caruso and Noa Cohen Discuss The Difficulties Of Mary
View All

About the Author

5012 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Sonic the Hedgehog 3 News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles