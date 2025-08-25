Splitsville: We Interview Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona and more about this indie comedy!

While Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters certainly grabbed most of the headlines at the box office this weekend, Neon also had a solid opening for their indie comedy, Splitsville. Boasting a strong $21K per-screen average, this Dakota Johnson-produced indie comedy seems well on its way to being a very decent indie success. It comes from director Michael Angelo Covino, who also stars alongside co-writer Kyle Marvin in this story of what happens when an open marriage goes horribly awry.

Covino and Marvin previously starred in the indie hit The Climb, which was a hilarious flick about the toxic friendship between two childhood best buddies coming of age. The success of that film allowed them to recruit two big stars for their follow-up, with Dakota Johnson not only co-starring but also serving as a producer, along with another breakout star, Adria Arjona (Hitman).

Recently, we were lucky enough to sit down with the entire cast to discuss their approach to making this hilarious indie comedy, with Johnson explaining how she approached the film both as a producer and co-star. Splitsville opened in limited release last weekend but is set for a slow roll-out. Having played to raves at the Cannes Film Festival, it seems like word-of-mouth on this one will steadily build. If you’re in the mood for a good, edgy comedy with an indie vibe, Splitsville is well worth checking out.