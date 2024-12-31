Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Washington and more of our favorite celebs give JoBlo a Shout-Out!

2025 is upon us! Indeed, 2024 was an interesting year for pop culture, with plenty of TV and movies (and some pretty amazing video games – such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle) keeping us busy over the last twelve months. 2025 looks like it will be even more of an event, and we’ll be posting our extensive 2025 preview tomorrow (although you can read our horror-specific one right HERE).

With another year in the rearview mirror, we thought the holidays would be a good time to post a few cool mashups one of our ace editors – Jay St G – did over on the Celebrity Interviews Channel of some of the coolest shout-outs we’ve gotten over the years from our favorite celebs. We’ll be posting two of these, but in the first, you can see everyone from Sylvester Stallone to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Denzel Washington alternately being amused by our name and, in the case of Stallone, giving us some heartfelt appreciation for our support over the years.

Indeed, JoBlo has been going strong since 1998, and remains one of the last independent sites in operation, and has grown to include an extensive YouTube Network featuring 12 separate channels, totalling over 17M subscribers and over 13 billion lifetime views (read all about that right HERE). Speaking as one of the guys who’s done many of these interviews for the site, it’s always such a pleasure to have someone you’ve admired express their appreciation. I’ll never forget speaking to Stallone (a guy I like so much I have an autographed poster of Tulsa King hanging in my home) and hearing him give us one of our best shout-outs ever. Check out the video above, and in a few days, we’ll post more!