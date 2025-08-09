Stans Review: Eminem’s career is shown through the eyes of his fans in this unique documentary

Synopsis: Built around “Stan” – the iconic Eminem track released 25 years ago about an obsessive, unstable fan – the film introduces us to a group of real-life ‘stans’ whose deeply personal connections to Eminem mirror some of the many themes found throughout his discography.

Review: As an Elder Millennial, I graduated high school the year Eminem skyrocketed to fame with “The Slim Shady LP.” Eminem was the world’s biggest rapper for about a decade and remains one of the most popular musicians. While my appreciation for his music has stuck with my nostalgia for his first albums, I respect his stature in the pantheon of hip-hop musicians. Some fans have never wavered in their devotion to the man born Marshal Mathers, and the film Stans is dedicated to them. Not quite a documentary in the traditional sense, Stans is more of a love letter to Eminem’s music and how it has affected his die-hard supporters over the last three decades. If a bit shallow, Stans is still an interesting and unique look at how the title of one of Eminem’s songs has transformed pop culture forever.

Produced by Eminem himself along with MTV, Stans is not unbiased in the least. While Eminem himself does participate in interviews alongside famous friends like Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, Adam Sandler, Ed Sheeran, Carson Daly, and more, most of the film is structured around in-studio interviews with longtime fans of Eminem who declare how long they have been fans. Some of these fans, like Zolt, have physically transformed themselves to look like Eminem, while others have grown up and pursued professional careers while still intensely appreciating their favorite artist’s music. Most fans interviewed are unabashedly positive about how Eminem has influenced their lives and sing his praises through his rise to superstardom. Some of the fans interviewed maintain objectivity about the subculture that surrounds Eminem fandom, and it offers a glimpse into the mindset of the negative side of the titular stans.

While Stans does boast some behind-the-scenes clips, archival performances, and looks at Eminem’s lyric notebooks, the film is centered predominantly on the interviews with the fans. Halfway through the documentary, Stans shifts from Eminem’s rise to the subject of his 2000 hit song “Stan” and the dangerous side of fans who cross the line from appreciating an artist to mental instability. Some of the fans interviewed are in law enforcement and mental health professions, so their perspective offers insight that bridges their personal and career knowledge. It is an intriguing look into how these people see the extreme members of their subculture, while others seem oblivious to the dangers some of those people can present. Eminem himself discusses some of his brushes with the real stans he has encountered, including some of the letters that echo the lyrics of the song of the same name.

At an hour and forty minutes, Stans moves briskly from Eminem’s early tracks and discovery to the present day, with the closing minutes of the film showing his influence on pop culture in 2024 despite his current fame paling compared to where he was in the early 2000s. The film does look at low points like Eminem’s overdosing and recovery, as well as the loss of his close friend Proof, and how those moments shifted his music. On the other hand, it stays away from anything related to his relationship with his mother or his on-and-off relationship with his ex-wife, Kim. Because of the lack of objectivity, it is challenging to view Stans as a documentary, but it does offer a unique look inside Eminem’s creative process, coupled with how he embraced his fans.

Directed by Steve Leckart, Stans is opening in a limited engagement at AMC Theatres with a larger release outside of the United States. With longtime Eminem colleagues Tony DiSanto and Paul Rosenberg credited as producers with filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, Stans has some considerable credibility. There is also a soundtrack being released featuring music inspired by Stans as well as Eminem tracks heard in the film, along with unreleased music. Like many music documentaries or concert films, there is a chance that the subject could reach a wider audience. Still, there is little likelihood that, despite his worldwide fame, Eminem’s fan base will propel Stans anywhere close to the Taylor Swift or Beyoncé concert films’ box office returns. Nevertheless, Stans is a competently made film that is not quite a documentary and not quite a concert, but hits the right beats that those who appreciate Eminem can relate to.

Stans is an interesting love letter from fans to their idol. While I would have liked to learn more about Eminem himself and more about his creative process, fans will love seeing people like themselves talking about their favorite musician. It is a relatable look at fan culture that everyone from Star Wars to Marvel and DC aficionados can relate to. Even if Stans is not a balanced portrait of Eminem as a musician, it is unapologetic in its devotion to showcasing Marshal Mathers as a voice of a generation. While unlikely to turn viewers into fans of Eminem, Stans is a reminder of just how talented Eminem is and how influential his music has been for decades.

Stans is now playing in a limited theatrical run at AMC Theaters from August 7-10th.

Stans AVERAGE 6