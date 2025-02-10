Star Trek: Section 31 Interview: Humberly González and Kacey Rohl on the thrill of joining the legendary franchise, and honoring the past

It’s not every day that you get to boldly go where no one has gone before with the cast of a Star Trek movie. The latest film in the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek: Section 31, is out now, and we’re about to beam up with the rag-tag crew for an intergalactic heist and campy science-fiction goodness. Ahead of Section 31’s release, I had the pleasure of discussing the new film with two of the film’s leading players: Humberly González and Kacey Rohl, who play Melle and Rachel Garrett, respectively.

While speaking with Humberly and Kacey, we discuss their personal Star Trek history and the thrill of joining the legendary science-fiction franchise. We also discuss Humberly’s opportunity to play characters in the Star Wars, Avatar, and Star Trek universes and whether she’s setting her sights on The Lord of the Rings franchise next. While talking with Kacey, we discuss the honor of playing a young version of Tricia O’Neil’s Rachel Garrett and the pressure of honoring her legacy. Finally, we wax rhapsodic about acting alongside other extreme personalities in a cast of misfit characters causing trouble amidst the cosmos.

In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and must face the sins of her past. The film is streaming on Peacock, adding to a vast array of films in one of entertainment’s most beloved science-fiction franchises.

Star Trek: Section 31 is available to stream now on Paramount+.