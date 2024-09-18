Star Wars: Skeleton Crew image features Urkel himself, Jaleel White, as a space pirate

With The Acolyte having come and gone (not to mention getting cancelled), the stage is set for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the next live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. Entertainment Weekly has dropped a couple of new images from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which includes a look at Jaleel White (Urkel!) as a space pirate!

Jaleel White plays Gunter, the cyborg-looking character seen above. He’s flanked by Vane (Marti Matulis), who you might recognize from The Mandalorian, as well as Brutus (voiced by Fred Taatasciorce and played by Stephen Oyoung), Pax (Mike Estes), and Chaelt (Dale Soules). “ Those are pirates! “ Skeleton Crew co-creator Christopher Ford confirmed to EW. “ Space pirates. “

While we’ve seen pirates in Star Wars before, it sounds as though they will be more heavily featured in Skeleton Crew. “ With the era we’re in, we’re kind of getting to play with that lawless thing, ” Ford said. “ The Empire is gone, and so we’re playing with a part of the galaxy that has a resurgence of piracy. Pirates are talked about so much in Star Wars. People would call Han Solo a pirate and he’d be like, ‘How dare you?’ And we’ve seen some awesome pirates in the animated shows. So this was something where both [executive producers] Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were really excited to do more pirate stuff. ”

Related Skeleton Crew gets first trailer out of D23; The Mandalorian & Grogu footage shown

The official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: “ The series follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. ” Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith play the young kids, with Jude Law playing the mysterious Force user known as Jod Na Nawood. The first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series was released at D23 this summer, which had a very Amblin vibe.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere on Disney+ on December 3rd.