Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's Jake Lloyd shares update on his mental health: "The experience I've had with the fans is immediately therapeutic"

Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, shares an update on his mental health.

Jake Lloyd, Star Wars, mental health update

It’s been over twenty-five years since George Lucas handpicked Jake Lloyd to play young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but the actor has faced a variety of mental health and legal issues since his appearance in the franchise. Just last year, Lloyd’s mother, Lisa, shed some light on his mental health struggles, which included a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia and a full-blown psychotic break in the middle of a busy street.

Thankfully, we now have some very good news. Journalist Clayton Sandell recently spoke with Lloyd, who has completed an 18-month stay at an inpatient mental health facility in Southern California. Lloyd is currently staying at a new rehabilitation center “where he’s still receiving treatment but is basically free to come and go as he pleases.” When asked how he’s been feeling, Lloyd said, “Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone’s been very supportive.

Lloyd added that hitting “rock bottom” was what he needed to “honestly take part in treatment, honestly take your meds, and honestly live with your diagnosis.” The actor also commented on the love he’s received from Star Wars fans. “The experience I’ve had with the fans is immediately therapeutic,” he said. “Right now, it’s still therapeutic. It’s helpful for people and healthy. It isn’t something I’d shy away from. I really do appreciate the time that’s been taken on us. I’m very appreciative.” Some have believed that the negative reaction to The Phantom Menace exacerbated Lloyd’s condition, but his mother disagreed, saying it would have happened anyway.

Lloyd’s mother said, “Jake’s actually getting so much better than he was. It’s a big relief for me and the rest of his family. We’re all just thrilled that he’s doing as well as he is, and that he’s working really hard at it. We appreciate that.” As for Star Wars, Lloyd hasn’t watched any movies or TV shows lately, but he said he’s “holding out for May the Fourth with my mom.” It’s great to hear that Lloyd has been doing so much better, and we wish him the best throughout his recovery.

Source: Clayton Sandell
