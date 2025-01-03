Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s Jake Lloyd shares update on his mental health: “The experience I’ve had with the fans is immediately therapeutic”

It’s been over twenty-five years since George Lucas handpicked Jake Lloyd to play young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but the actor has faced a variety of mental health and legal issues since his appearance in the franchise. Just last year, Lloyd’s mother, Lisa, shed some light on his mental health struggles, which included a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia and a full-blown psychotic break in the middle of a busy street.

Thankfully, we now have some very good news. Journalist Clayton Sandell recently spoke with Lloyd, who has completed an 18-month stay at an inpatient mental health facility in Southern California. Lloyd is currently staying at a new rehabilitation center “ where he’s still receiving treatment but is basically free to come and go as he pleases. ” When asked how he’s been feeling, Lloyd said, “ Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone’s been very supportive. “

Lloyd added that hitting “ rock bottom ” was what he needed to “ honestly take part in treatment, honestly take your meds, and honestly live with your diagnosis. ” The actor also commented on the love he’s received from Star Wars fans. “ The experience I’ve had with the fans is immediately therapeutic, ” he said. “ Right now, it’s still therapeutic. It’s helpful for people and healthy. It isn’t something I’d shy away from. I really do appreciate the time that’s been taken on us. I’m very appreciative. ” Some have believed that the negative reaction to The Phantom Menace exacerbated Lloyd’s condition, but his mother disagreed, saying it would have happened anyway.