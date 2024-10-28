Stephen King teases potential return of The Dark Tower series

Stephen King may be back at his typewriter for another installment in his Dark Tower series, although he’s not sure where it’ll go.

The man in black fled across the desert, and the gunslinger followed…And he might still be following, as Stephen King has teased that there could be more books in his Dark Tower series on the way.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Stephen King posted an image of a t-shirt bearing a variation of the famous Dark Tower idea that “All things serve the beam.” Above that, he wrote, “I’m back in Mid-World…and the Territories. Don’t know if it will develop into anything–I never know–but it’s good to be back.”

I'm back in Mid-World…and the Territories. Don't know if it will develop into anything–I never know–but it's good to be back. pic.twitter.com/mCVwVpEHuv — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 27, 2024

It has been 12 years since the last Dark Tower book, which is tied for the longest gap between books in Stephen King’s series with the span between 2004’s The Dark Tower and 2012’s The Wind Through the Keyhole. Considering King isn’t just going to pump another entry out before the new year, we’ll be looking at a new record…if it gets written at all. But even just the idea of him toying with his saga is exciting enough for fans, especially if it will help get the taste of that awful 2017 adaptation out of our mouths.

Elsewhere on the screen, Mike Flanagan is attached to put The Dark Tower on TV (after a failed attempt by Glen Mazzara), making it a priority while also juggling his take on The Exorcist. As he said on the matter, “I think the trick with The Dark Tower is just it’s still just takes an enormous amount of time to get going…It seems to be moving on its own momentum. There’s so much logistical, boring, legal stuff that we have to kind of machete our way through to get that thing moving. But yeah, it has not at all stalled and none of the other work that’s kind of emerged has in any way taken away from it.”

Stephen King launched his Dark Tower series with 1982’s The Gunslinger, following that up with 1987’s The Drawing of the Three. The ‘90s brought The Waste Lands, Wizard and Glass and novella The Little Sisters of Eluria, while the 2000s saw Wolves of the Calla, Song of Susannah and the aforementioned The Dark Tower.

Do you want more installments in Stephen King’s Dark Tower series? What has been your favorite so far?