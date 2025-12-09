Stranger Things & Sean Combs: The Reckoning own the top of the Netflix charts in December debut

While most people are getting ready for the December holidays, it’s still Spooky Season over at Netflix as Stranger Things continues to dominate the charts after its record-breaking opening during the Thanksgiving holiday. The first four episodes of Season 5, while down about 57% from its debut weekend, amassed a staggering 25.2 million views from December 1 to 7, an impressive total indeed.

Stranger Things is the show of the moment, despite a three-year hiatus, seeing as all four previous seasons remain in the Weekly Top 10. Season 1 ranked No. 3 with 8.2 million views, Season 2 ranked No. 5 with 6.8 million views, Season 3 ranked No. 6 with 5.9 million views, and Season 4 ranked No. 7 with 5.3 million views. All told, Stranger Things Season 5 stands firm with 84.8 million views since its launch, making it a great contender for one of Netflix’s most popular shows overall. Momentum looks good for the series, as three more episodes will drop onto the streamer on December 25, and a whopping 2-hour-and-5-minute finale is scheduled for December 31.

Who’s watching the Diddy docuseries?

Also making waves on the chart is Netflix’s latest docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The four-part series, executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, garnered 21.8 million views in its opening week, landing it close to Stranger Things‘ total from its second week.

Where does The Abandons land with Netflix audiences?

Elsewhere, Netflix’s new Western series, The Abandons, moseyed onto the chart with 7.3 million views in its opening week. The Western drama starring Gillian Anderson, Lena Headey, and Nick Robinson tells the story of what happens when a corrupt force of wealth and power covets the lands of a group of diverse and atypical families and tries to drive them out.

Do you think Stranger Things has what it takes to remain at the top of the chart until the new year? With the show’s staggered release schedule, it’s possible. Granted, holiday films like My Secret Santa and Jingle Bell Heist could get a boost closer to Christmas, but I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that the Duffer Brothers and Stranger Things have this month on lock as we work our way to the most anticipated finale of the year.