The Stranger Things series finale will have a simultaneous release in theaters with the Netflix premiere

It’s been over nine years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix. And while plenty of jokes have been made about all of the shows that have come and gone since the Hawkins kids first played DnD, there’s no denying the level of excitement for the final episodes of the smash show. And as we approach the first set of final episodes (set for November 26) of Stranger Things, the streaming company is celebrating the culmination of the monster hit show with a bold release plan.

While the COVID pandemic saw rare synchronized movie releases on both streaming and theaters, according to Deadline, Netflix will be doing the same, but for the series finale of Stranger Things. The finale will be available to watch on the big screen in over 350 theaters in the U.S. and Canada starting on December 31 at 5 pm PT, which will be the same time the series finale drops on Netflix globally, through January 1, 2026. The final episode is said to be movie-length at over 2 hours.

The Duffer brothers expressed their enthusiasm, saying, “We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

Here’s what we can expect from season 5: The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. Series creators The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey director Dan Trachtenberg directed an episode of the final season while working on his two new Predator movies. The Shawshank Redemption director Frank Darabont ended an 11-year break from directing to take the helm of an episode. New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).







