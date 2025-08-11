Swiped: The TIFF-bound Bumble movie starring Lily James gets a trailer and release date

It’s crazy to think now, but not too long ago there was a huge stigma around online dating. Maybe people were scared of being catfished, but back in the day it was considered pretty risky, as you never knew if people really matched up to their profiles. However, apps such as Tinder really changed the game, and now those apps are getting the Social Network treatment (which itself is getting a sequel) with Swiped, a biopic of Tinder co-founder and Bumble creator Whitney Wolfe Herd, which is premiering at TIFF and will hit Hulu on September 19th. Check out the trailer embedded above.

Lily James stars as Herd, with the movie tackling her rise to fame as one of the faces of Tinder, only for her to eventually resign from the company due to tension with the execs. As the trailer shows, a lack of safeguards for female users led to serious disillusionment on her part, prompting her to create Bumble—an app where women send the first messages and have more control over how their matches can contact them.

Herd, who has a net worth of around $510 million, is one of the more inspirational tech CEOs out there, and the film seems to be an interesting look at her rise to the top—even if the fact that it’s skipping any kind of theatrical release for Hulu is a bit of an eyebrow-raiser. The movie actually reunites James with one of her Downton Abbey co-stars, Dan Stevens, who you might spot in the trailer wearing a mop-top wig and sporting a Russian accent.

Swiped comes before Lily James takes a bit of a swing with her next project, having just wrapped a reboot of the Renny Harlin/Sylvester Stallone classic Cliffhanger, where she plays the lead opposite Pierce Brosnan as her father. That movie is directed by Carry-On’s Jaume Collet-Serra but, notably, was made without Stallone’s involvement, as he himself came close to co-starring in a separate reboot of the property before moving on.

Swiped hits Hulu on September 19th. Check out the poster: