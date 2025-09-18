The Steps: Sylvester Stallone memoir will be released in May

Sylvester Stallone took to social media to announce the upcoming release of The Steps, a memoir that charts the actor’s arrival in New York City in 1969 and Rocky‘s triumph at the 1977 Academy Awards. If you’d like to hear more from Stallone, make sure to check back on Monday, as JoBlo will have a new interview with the iconic actor up.

“ I’ve got something very special coming out, ” he said. “ I never thought I’d do this, but I did, because I think I have a story to tell, and a lot of people may just relate to it. I certainly did, and it got me going in places I never thought would happen. This is a story about heart, energy, humour, and learning how to get up when you get knocked down. Going on when you don’t think you can, and eventually climbing that one mountain that you once thought was out of reach. “

The description of The Steps reads:

In the fifty years since Sylvester Stallone ran up the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, he and those steps have become symbols of resilience and determination, and have inspired millions from all over the world to pursue their dreams. In The Steps, Stallone recounts how he pursued his own dreams. A culmination of decades of reflection, Stallone shares where he came from—a difficult birth, an even more difficult childhood, years of struggle in school being misunderstood—and he explains how the real story of a successful life is built by facing, embracing, and ultimately overcoming our challenges. It’s found in the distances we are willing to go and the steps we must take to get from where we are to where we want to go. In a narrative framed between his arrival in New York City in 1969 and the triumph of Rocky at the 1977 Academy Awards, Stallone weaves a vivid and propulsive portrait of struggle, subsistence, and ultimately success. He writes of his early days and later years, too, and the persistence, creativity, and resilience that led not only to the creation of Rocky but to a career filled with remarkably iconic roles. The Steps is a testament to Stallone’s extraordinary life and a profound meditation on the importance of vision and willpower and hard work.

As successful as Stallone became during his career, it’s easy to forget those early struggles and how hard he had to fight to have his voice heard. We all love an underdog story. Stallone will soon return in the third season of Tulsa King, which is set to debut on September 21. You can check out our review right here.