Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze will get a theatrical re-release in 2026

The original live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has been playing in theaters for the last week, and it’s been doing so well that Deadline reports the film’s run has now been extended for a second week! Not only that, but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze will receive a theatrical re-release in March 2026. Turtle power, baby!

“ The devoted fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise have shown up in droves with so much passion and enthusiasm in celebration of the iconic film’s 35th anniversary, Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to extend its theatrical run for a third time and add an additional full week in select theatres until August 28, ” said Fathom CEO Ray Nutt. “ Even better, we have confirmed with our partners that Fathom is bringing back the 1991 sequel to the big screen in March 2026. With $3.3M in box office revenues for the opening week of its theatrical return engagement, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary is currently the highest-grossing 2025 classic/repertory film for Fathom Entertainment. “

The Secret of the Ooze takes place after the events of the first film, in which the Turtles defeated Shredder. However, the villain swears revenge and becomes more dangerous than ever when he learns the secret behind the Turtles’ mutation. Shredder uses the Ooze the create his own powerful warriors, Tokka and Rahzar, who prove to be more than a match for the Turtles. The film isn’t quite as dark as the original, but it was still a box office success upon its release in 1991, grossing $78.7 million against a budget of $25 million.