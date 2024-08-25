Terminator Zero gets chaotic red band trailer ahead of August 29th release

Three billion human lives ended on August 29th, 1997. But on August 29th, 2024, Netflix will make sure you don’t pull the plug. Ahead of its release later this year, Netflix has dropped the red band trailer for Terminator Zero, an anime series that expands on the universe set in place by James Cameron 40 years ago. And yes, it explores the dangers of AI…just like he warned us about!

With a lot of violence and blood – along with a nod or two to the Terminator franchise – this red band trailer further makes Terminator Zero a must-see series. This the latest push by Netflix for Terminator Zero, which consists of eight episodes, all of which will be released on the premiere date. Just last week, they unveiled the first six minutes just last week.

Here is the official synopsis of Terminator Zero: “2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

The voice cast for Terminator Zero includes Timothy Olyphant as The Terminator, Rosario Dawson as an AI named ​​Kokoro, Ann Dowd as The Resistance’s leader, André Holland as an AI-developing scientist, and Sonoya Mizuno as a woman sent from the future to protect against the dangerous technology.

Although James Cameron has no involvement with Terminator Zero, he did lend his support to the show, saying he thinks it’s interesting how Mattson Tomlin and his team went back to the Judgment Day angle as a key inspiration.

What do you think of the red band trailer for Terminator Zero? Will you be binging the series when it hits Netflix on August 29th?