The bloody fun continues in the trailer for Sisu: Road to Revenge

Aatami Korpi isn’t done killing Nazis. Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems has set a release date for the next Sisu movie, with the action sequel hitting theaters on November 21. Sony has now released the trailer for Sisu: Road to Revenge. Here, we get kind of a Mad Max-esque twist as Korpi is getting attacked on the lengthy car chase and some incredible vehicular carnage ensues! Jorma Tommila stars in the film along with Richard Brake and Avatar star Stephen Lang. Jalmari Helander writes and directs with Mike Goodridge and Petri Jokiranta producing. Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas executive produce.

The description reads,

SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE is a wall-to-wall cinematic action event, a sequel to the original sleeper hit SISU. Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, “the man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from Don’t Breathe) comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues – a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces.

This sequel received a bigger price budget and, from the looks of it, they aren’t letting it go to waste by incorporating some eye-popping sequences involving fighter planes.

The first film was a solid action thriller running a brisk 90 minutes. Jorma Tommila’s stellar and nearly wordless performance as Korpi made it a global hit. It grossed $14.3 million on a budget of $6 million. The sequel reportedly has a budget of twice that. Our own Alex Maidy loved the film, giving it a glowing review. “Of the entire cast, there are probably only about thirty minutes of the film featuring spoken dialogue, with the rest taken up by action sequences or starkly beautiful landscape shots of the characters following each other across Lapland. Sisu is a desolate film in appearance but still surprisingly beautifully shot,” he wrote. “Sisu is bloody, brutal, and absolutely awesome. Clocking in at half the length of John Wick: Chapter 4, Sisu is a non-stop bloodbath that I immediately wanted to rewatch as soon as it was over.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.