The Cut: Orlando Bloom packs on the pounds in the disturbingly instense trailer for Sean Ellis’ boxing drama

There’s no shortage of boxing dramas in Hollywood, but only one features Orlando Bloom pushing himself beyond the limit. At the same time, John Tuturro makes Burgess Meredith’s Mickey from Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky look like a pussy cat in the relentlessly intense trailer for The Cut.

Anthropoid and Metro Manila director Sean Ellis directs The Cut from a screenplay by Justin Bull (Little Rituals, Night Night Lilly), based on a story by Mark Lane (I Am Not a Serial Killer, The Informer, 47 Meters Down). The official synopsis for The Cut reads: After a career-ending defeat, a former champion trains for redemption – but as obsession takes hold and reality unravels, he may be spiraling into something far more terrifying.

Floating like a butterfly into theaters on September 5, 2025, The Cut stars Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Kingdom of Heaven), John Turturro (Severance, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?), and Caitríona Balfe (The Amateur, Ford v Ferrari, Belfast).

In the trailer for The Cut, Orlando Bloom’s boxer character has six days to gain 26 pounds if he wants to qualify for an upcoming title fight. While the task is seemingly impossible, the match organizer “knows a guy” who can do the job, but it won’t be pretty. With Caitlin (Balfe) by his side, the boxer agrees to meet and train under Boz (Turturro), a trainer with extreme methods for getting athletes where they need to be to compete. With the fight just days away, Bloom’s character pushes himself beyond his limits, and Caitlin fears the worst. While Caitlin looks out for her partner’s best interests, Boz whispers like a snake to the boxer, filling his head with poisoned thoughts and goals. Can the boxer survive the training? Will Boz get him killed before he can enter the ring?

Mark Lane, Leonora Darby, James Harris, Orlando Bloom, Adam Karasick, Bret Saxon, and Thomas Fanning produce The Cut.

Damn! I need a nap after watching The Cut trailer. I can’t imagine the training program Bloom used to prepare for this part. I want to see it, though, and I’ll need a stress toy nearby like I did with Uncut Gems. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

