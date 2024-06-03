The Dead Don’t Hurt: Interviews with Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps, Danny Huston & more!

We interview Viggo Mortensen about his new western The Dead Don’t Hurt, plus Vicky Krieps, Danny Huston and more!

By

Just under a year ago, we saw Viggo Mortensen’s The Dead Don’t Hurt at the Toronto International Film Festival. We loved this old-school western, which was written and directed by Mortensen, who also stars along with Vicky Krieps!

Today on our JoBlo Celebrity Interview Channel, our very own Eric Walkuski sits down with the two stars as Viggo discusses writing the story and how all the classic westerns he grew up watching played a crucial influence in bringing his vision of this film to life. Vicky Krieps also discusses her character, working alongside Viggo, and more!

Eric also sat down with the villain of the film Solly McLeod as he talks about the struggle of making his character empathetic given all the horrendous things he does. He also shares the experience of working with Viggo Mortensen on and off camera.  Finally, be sure to stick around as we also spoke with legendary character actor Danny Huston (soon to be seen in The Crow and Naked Gun remakes) as he shares the details and layers of his character as well.

The Dead Don’t Hurt is now playing in theaters. If you’re a western fan, give this one a watch. It’s terrific!

Tags: , , ,
icon More Interviews
The Dead Don’t Hurt: Interviews with Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps, Danny Huston & more!
Interview: Tony Goldwyn Talks Ezra
Interview: John Waters on Cry Baby hitting 4K Blu-Ray
Interview: Jeremy Renner on returning post-accident for Mayor of Kingstown & the challenge of playing Hawkeye again
View All

About the Author

4723 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest The Dead Don't Hurt News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles