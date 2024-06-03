The Dead Don’t Hurt: Interviews with Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps, Danny Huston & more!

We interview Viggo Mortensen about his new western The Dead Don’t Hurt, plus Vicky Krieps, Danny Huston and more!

Just under a year ago, we saw Viggo Mortensen’s The Dead Don’t Hurt at the Toronto International Film Festival. We loved this old-school western, which was written and directed by Mortensen, who also stars along with Vicky Krieps!

Today on our JoBlo Celebrity Interview Channel, our very own Eric Walkuski sits down with the two stars as Viggo discusses writing the story and how all the classic westerns he grew up watching played a crucial influence in bringing his vision of this film to life. Vicky Krieps also discusses her character, working alongside Viggo, and more!

Eric also sat down with the villain of the film Solly McLeod as he talks about the struggle of making his character empathetic given all the horrendous things he does. He also shares the experience of working with Viggo Mortensen on and off camera. Finally, be sure to stick around as we also spoke with legendary character actor Danny Huston (soon to be seen in The Crow and Naked Gun remakes) as he shares the details and layers of his character as well.

The Dead Don’t Hurt is now playing in theaters. If you’re a western fan, give this one a watch. It’s terrific!