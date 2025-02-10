The Golden Schmoes are coming: The 23rd edition is on the way!

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time once again for The Golden Schmoes! Now celebrating its 23rd anniversary (!), the Schmoes are JoBlo.com’s official awards, and it also happens to be the longest-running online fan-voted movie awards out there! If you’re new to the site and don’t know what The Golden Schmoes are all about, you can read all about them right HERE. However, with these awards, what we like to do is put the power of choosing both the nominees and winners for what we consider the Best Movies of The Year in YOUR hands.

So, if you happen to think the Academy, or any of the other big awards shows, are more than a little out of touch, you can have your say right here! Let’s say you’re upset over Denis Villeneuve’s snub as best director for Dune: Part II – this is your chance to give the man a Schmoe! Do you think horror flicks like Longlegs, and Nosferatu have been getting the shaft? Are some of the awards movies like Emilia Perez or The Brutalist overrated? That’s why the Golden Schmoes exist – to give you all the chance to vote as, after all, you’re the ones paying to see all these movies in theaters anyway! All you need is a valid email address and, once the nomination period opens up on Monday (Feb 17th) at 10am EST on the official site, you pick the nominees and the winners!

Here’s our timeline:

Voting for nominees starts Feb 17th at 10am EST and closes Feb 22nd (at 11:59 pm EST) and will take place on the official site. We’ll announce the official nominees on Feb 24th and you can begin VOTING for the winners from February 24th through the 27th (until 12am ET). Winners will be announced on February 28th at 10am ET – just a few days before the Oscars!

Nominations start a week from today, and we’ll post an article getting into the nitty-gritty and running down the specific categories, but you can check out past winners here. If you need a refresher on which movies came out in 2024, you can find all of the major releases right here.

Suffice to say, we’re super proud of our awards and are dying to find out what you all think are the year’s best movies. Sometimes, the Academy, critics, and guilds seem out of touch with what people are actually watching. So, if you have a film you’re rooting for, make sure to let us know in the comments below. I always find the crossover interesting, with last year’s major Oscar winners not all that different from the Schmoes (we loved Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone in Poor Things), but sometimes the differences are cool. One of my favourite Golden Schmoe awards ever was when Nicolas Cage nabbed best actor in the 2021 edition for Pig. So, make sure to let us know in the comments what you will be voting for this year! Let the deliberations begin!