The Odyssey: Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin & Samantha Morton round out the cast of Christopher Nolan’s epic

As usual, Christopher Nolan is stacking his next project with an all-star cast, and the latest additions include a few Nolan alumni. It’s been announced that Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton have joined The Odyssey, Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

Page played Ariadne in Inception, while Patel played Mahir in Tenet. Irwin is also a Nolan veteran, but you wouldn’t recognize his face. He voiced TARS in Interstellar and physically controlled the robot on-set. There’s no information on who these new additions will play in The Odyssey, but they join a cast that already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and John Leguizamo.

The Odyssey tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was filled with peril, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

When Universal Pictures officially announced the project last year, the studio described it as “ a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. ” Production is slated to kick off in late February, and some reports state that this could be Nolan’s most expensive film to date. It’s expected to cost $250 million but could very easily go higher.

Nolan is never one to take the cheap route, and he will be filming all over the world for The Odyssey, including the actual locations where Odysseus was believed to have been. A recent report stated that Nolan will shoot part of the film on Favignana, Sicily’s “Goat Island,” which is “ believed to be the place where Homer envisioned Odysseus landed with his motley crew to barbecue goats and stock up on food. The idyllic isle is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast. “

The Odyssey will hit theaters on July 17, 2026.