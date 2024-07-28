The Penguin: Trailer sees Colin Farrell after the “American Dream”

Penguins can’t fly but Hall H was soaring with news and behind-the-scenes stories related to DC’s upcoming series centered around Oz Cobb aka Gotham’s Penguin. Spin-offs can be hit and miss, but as it turns out, Matt Reeves found the perfect way to ensure that “Oz” could breathe outside of a traditional sequel. And if you don’t believe him, maybe the official trailer for The Penguin will convince you.

In the trailer for The Penguin, we see Colin Farrell’s Oz (note the name change) comforting his mother (Deirdre O’Connell), assuring her he will find a better life. Of course, this “American Dream” is a “hustle”. But The Penguin is up to the task, positioning himself as the face of Gotham. We also get a better idea of just what sort of role Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone – daughter of the late Carmine (who was killed in The Batman – will play in the series.

While Colin Farrell was not in attendance for the SDCC panel (he is currently filming a movie in Macau, China), he did Skype in to support both The Penguin and those who could make it, partaking in the conversation. It was during the panel that it was revealed that the original plan was for The Penguin’s transition into a full-on mob boss occur at the beginning of The Batman – Part II. Things changed, however, when it was decided that he could be marketed as a “marquee character”; thus, The Penguin – the show, that is – was born.

The transformation that Farrell has taken is truly stunning and helps usher in the character for this generation. Funnily enough, Matt Reeves mentioned that he has only seen Farrell outside of his Penguin makeup a few times. Farrell, too, wound up being totally sold on the new look of the character once Reeves showed him a computer simulation. From there, Farrell – who wasn’t completely sold on playing the iconic Batman villain – knew he had to portray the character, adding that his makeup test was a highlight of his career. As for the three and a half hours of actual makeup work he had to get done every day – well, that sounds grueling. Farrell also noted that he is a huge fan of every mainstream Penguin so far, namely Burgess Meredith and Danny DeVito (too bad DeVito still votes his as better!). A shoutout, too, was given to Robin Lord Taylor, who portrayed Oswald Cobblepot on Fox’s Gotham series, with Reeves saying he deserves to be in the conversation of classic Penguins as much as Meredith, DeVito and Farrell.

But it’s not just all about makeup – or, thankfully, CGI. The team also noted that practical effects play a huge role on the series, with Matt Reeves noting that CG and AI just don’t have that “visceral” feel needed for such a project.

Perhaps as expected, Hall H attendees were able to get the first look at the trailer for The Penguin, which is slated to debut on HBO – after a shift from Max – on September 19th.