The Pitt season two will take place over 4th of July weekend

The medical drama is one of the most reliable types of TV series out there, emerging with the dawn of TVs in households and not going a single week without one on the screen. With that, something truly amazing has to emerge to stand out. That’s where The Pitt comes in, with the prestige of Max and the help of ER star Noah Wyle, no less. Amidst a hugely successful debut season, the sophomore outing has not only been announced but details are starting to come in.

As viewers know, The Pitt takes place over the span of one day, with the post-Covid trauma at the forefront of Wyle’s Robby’s struggles. The second season will jump forward 10 months and be set over Fourth of July weekend aka one of the busiest days for hospitals, what with Americans blowing their fingers off every five minutes.

Appearing at Deadline’s Contenders TV panel, Wyle even announced that The Pitt is looking to expand their stable of competent professionals to build on the impact of the show. “We’re calling all pros. We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”

The Pitt was created by R. Scott Gemmill, who served as a writer and executive producer on ER. Last year, the estate of the original creator of that show, the incredibly tall Michael Crichton, filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros., Gemmill, Wyle, and more over The Pitt due to what they considered striking similarities to the once-planned ER continuation, which would have found Wyle reprising Dr. John Carter. Warner Bros. has since stated that it is not a twist on that but an entirely original show. Over the course of ER’s run, Noah Wyle would be nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The season one finale of The Pitt will air on Thursday, April 10th.

Have you been watching The Pitt on Max? What do you hope for season two?