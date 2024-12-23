The Ref: An Unconventional Christmas Recommendation from JoBlo!

When Christmas time comes around, most have their rotation of A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation, or Elf to get them into the holiday spirit. But I go for different fare. Because what are the holidays for if not for uncomfortable family drama. A crumbling marriage isn’t usually a plot point of a Christmas movie but that’s what makes The Ref so unique. Kevin Spacey and Judy Davis play Lloyd and Caroline, a married couple clearly on the path to divorce. But everything is turned upside down when criminal Gus (played by Denis Leary) holds them hostage until the citywide manhunt for him chills out, and he can escape. Denis Leary is at his absolute peak, with even the teaser trailer for this film just being him ranting, standup-style about Christmas. This is crude so it may make for some awkward moments with family, but what are the holidays for if not for difficult conversations?

And I think The Ref gets a different side of Christmas down that we don’t see enough of: the awkward family dynamics. Sure, we can see some jovial disagreements like Cousin Eddie showing up unexpectedly but the level of contempt that THIS family has for one another is impressive. When Lloyd’s brother and his family show up, the night gets even more complicated. And no one wants to be there. Everyone is clearly being dragged along. They know what they’re in for. Hell, even their son does as he spouts out one of my favorite lines: “I hope they get into a fight like they always do. Their fights are bitchin’!”

Glynis Johns plays Rose, Lloyd’s mother and the matriarch of the family. She clearly rules with an iron fist, using her money to get her way; usually with some threats for good measure. And she’s absolutely despicable. It’s clear she’s given Lloyd a lot, but constantly holds it over him, never allowing him to break free of her. She emasculates him and treats him like a child. I mean, I’m never gonna advocate for an affair but Lloyd is so pathetic under his mother’s rule that you kind of get where Caroline is coming from. He fails time and time again so to finally see him stand up to her is so gratifying. By the end, everyone is coming together against Rose.

While I do think the movie’s messaging is a little awkward (maybe DO get that divorce if you clearly don’t like each other) but hey, that’s the 90s. Everything had to be wrapped up in a nice little bow. Even still, the film gets surprisingly sentimental and handles it well. Like any good Christmas movie, when the credits roll, I get a warm fuzzy feeling that can’t be beat. And that’s what Christmas is all about. If you want to watch it, you can find it digitally on iTunes, but it’s also streaming on Hoopla.