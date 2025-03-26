Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ is confirmed to be filming in Rome this summer

It was just this past January that Lethal Weapon star and Braveheart director Mel Gibson was saying he hoped to start filming the sequel to his smash hit The Passion of the Christ sometime next year. In a surprising status update, it looks as if the new film, The Resurrection of the Christ, will actually start much sooner than previously thought. Deadline is reporting that the CEO of Rome’s historic Cinecittà Studios, Manuela Cacciamani, has confirmed that Gibson’s biblical epic starts shooting at the lot this summer.

Cacciamani had revealed the bit of information in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore. She let it slip that the film is due to start filming this August. Cacciamani stated, “I can confirm that the next film directed by Mel Gibson, produced by Icon Productions, The Resurrection of Christ, will be shot entirely in Cinecittà starting in August and requires many theaters and stage constructions.”

Earlier this year, Gibson spoke about what he has planned for The Resurrection. “There’s a lot required because it’s an acid trip. I’ve never read anything like it.” He continued, “My brother and I and Randall all sort of congregated on this. So there’s some good heads put together, but there’s some crazy stuff. And I think in order to really tell the story properly you have to really start with the fall of the angels, which means you’re in another place, you’re in another realm. You need to go to hell. You need to go to Sheol.” Gibson also revealed that he would be using “a few techniques” to shoot the movie, including de-aging Jim Caviezel to keep his look in continuity with Passion, which was more than 20 years ago.