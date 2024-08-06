The Running Man: Sydney Sweeney will not be co-starring with Glen Powell despite rumors

Despite rumors to the contrary, it looks like Anyone But You stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney will not reunite for The Running Man.

By
Exclusive featurette clip promotes the home video release of the hit romantic comedy Anyone but You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Despite a slew of rumors to the contrary, it looks like Anyone But You co-stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney will NOT be re-teaming on Edgar Wright’s upcoming adaptation of The Running Man. This rumour had been picking up steam recently, with many outlets claiming an official announcement of the two re-teaming was imminent. Collider debunked the rumor with them noting unnamed sources as saying she had never been involved. While I suppose they could be wrong, I tend to take Collider’s word on this one, as it seemed unlikely the two would re-team so shortly after Anyone But You, despite them having said to be looking for future projects to collaborate on.

If anything, I can understand why this rumour started. The Running Man remake is set to be directed by Edgar Wright, who also has a Barbarella remake in the works with Sweeney. The Running Man is based on the dystopian Stephen King novel, which he wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. It was previously filmed as the Arnold Schwarzenegger action classic of the same name in 1987, although the movie was a very loose adaptation. 

Wright has always said that while he liked the Schwarzenegger film, he preferred the book, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “I like the film but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book. Even as a teenager when I saw the Schwarzenegger film I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’ And I think, ‘Nobody’s [done] that book.’ So when that came up, I was thinking, and Simon Kinberg says, ‘Do you have any interest in The Running Man?’ I said, ‘You know what? I’ve often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted.’ Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy! [Laughs] But it’s something that we are working on, yes.”

The Running Man is just one of several projects Glen Powell is attached to, with Jenna Ortega recently signing on to co-star with him in a new film from J.J. Abrams

Tags:
icon More Movie News
Ryan Reynolds, his mom, and Hugh Jackman grill Blake Lively’s new co-star, Brandon Sklenar, about his wicked intentions
Exclusive featurette clip promotes the home video release of the hit romantic comedy Anyone but You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell
The Running Man: Sydney Sweeney will not be co-starring with Glen Powell despite rumors
Ryan Reynolds praises Dafne Keen’s X-23 as the light shining on the “big beating heart” of Deadpool & Wolverine
panic room blu-ray
From Dogma to Panic Room: more hard-to-find movies (keep your DVDs)
View All

About the Author

4816 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest The Running Man News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles