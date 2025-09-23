The Savant: Apple TV+ postpones Jessica Chastain thriller series due to recent events

The Savant, a thriller series starring Jessica Chastain, was set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, but the streaming service has elected to postpone it. No official reason was given, but considering that the series deals with online hate groups and domestic extremists, recent events in the United States almost certainly played a part.

“ After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant, ” an Apple TV+ spokesperson told Deadline in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a later date. “

Related Jessica Chastain keeps you safe from the worst crimes before they happen in the chilling trailer for The Savant

The official logline reads: “ The tense and high-stakes thriller follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. ” In addition to Chastain, the series also stars Nnamdi Asomugha (The Good Nurse), Cole Doman (The Mastermind), Jordana Spiro (Ozark), Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession), Michael Mosley (Criminal Minds), Trinity Lee Shirley (Way of the Warrior Kid), Toussaint Francois Battiste (An Extraordinary Life), and guest star Pablo Schreiber (Halo). James Badge Dale (1923) appears in a major recurring role.

The series is reportedly inspired by a Cosmopolitan feature titled Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens? written by Andrea Stanley. The feature detailed a woman known as “The Savant,” an investigator whose job is to take down the country’s most violent men before they can carry out large-scale attacks. Stanley served as a consultant on the series.

Chastain has another limited series for Apple TV+ in the works, as she’s set to star in The Off Weeks alongside Ben Stiller. The series follows a recently divorced professor, Gus Adler (Stiller), who struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. In his “off weeks,” he’s falling dangerously in love with Stella West (Chastain), a mysterious woman who puts Gus’ on-week obligations and off-week ambitions on a fatal collision course. Both Chastain and Stiller will also serve as executive producers on the project.