The Simpsons’ fake finale generates speculation on show’s ending

The Simpsons may have teased their series finale but those behind the scenes have different plans entirely for when that day comes.

For years, those behind the scenes of The Simpsons have been constantly questioned about when the show will end — and this is mostly coming from fans. Sure, the show is well past its prime, but that doesn’t meant there aren’t a few tricks up the sleeve, as demonstrated in season 36 opener “Bart’s Birthday”, which set itself up as The Simpsons’ series finale. Obviously it wasn’t, and unfortunately for some of the producers, they are only fielding more questions about when and how the longest-running sitcom ever will wrap up.

While producer Al Jean — who joined The Simpsons during its infancy — acknowledges that the show is probably nowhere near its finale, he did think the season opener gave a good opportunity to address the topic. “The idea was we’ve been asked that question so many times that we wanted to close further discussion of it. It’s not coming to an end, as far as I know, and that’s why it was the premiere — so people wouldn’t think it was the last episode. And I thought we were able to make a lot of statements. A lot of statements were made in that show that were very good about last episodes.”

Jean also cited The Sopranos finale as one in which the audience doesn’t necessarily get everything they expect, something that fellow showrunner Matt Selman also thinks could lend to a satisfying finale for The Simpsons. As he told People, “I just hope it’s just a regular episode with no Winky Winky stuff at all. Just a great family story, just like a classic story that’s just funny and involves the whole family and doesn’t feel like it needs to wrap up anything or change anything or tie anything up or be magic or talk to the audience directly.”

The Simpsons may be nearing 800 episodes, but that doesn’t mean the finale is in sight. Really, at this point, they may as well take it to 1,000, which would put it around season 46, a truly cromulent number to even think of. Outside of the contracted episodes, the show also has a number of specials lined up.

