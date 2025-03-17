Every year, Jesse Shade of the Awfully Good Movies series provides us with his list of the ten worst movies of the year – and 2024 is no different! Now that the Oscars are out of the way and it has been revealed that the members of the Academy felt Anora was the best picture of 2024, Jesse Shade is here with his list of The 10 Worst Movies of 2024 . You can find out what his picks are by checking out the video embedded above. Fittingly, this is also the video that has been chosen to launch the new JoBlo Awfully Good Movies YouTube channel!

If you want to know what Jesse Shade’s picks for the 10 Worst Movies of 2024 were before you start watching the video, here’s the list:

10. Joker: Folie à Deux

Directed by Todd Phillips, who also wrote the script with Scott Silver. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Harry Lawtey, and Leigh Gill. Synopsis: Struggling with his dual identity, failed comedian Arthur Fleck stumbles upon true love while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. Awaiting trial for the murder of five people, Fleck soon discovers the music that’s always been inside him.

9. Megalopolis

Written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman. Synopsis: A conflict between Cesar, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare.

8. The Garfield Movie

Directed by Mark Dindal from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds, based on the Jim Davis comic strip. The voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg. Synopsis: After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat, Garfield is forced to leave his perfectly pampered life in order to take part in a high-stakes heist. And an incredible outdoor adventure begins!

7. Argylle

Directed by Matthew Vaughn from a script by Jason Fuchs. Starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. Synopsis: Reclusive author Elly Conway writes best-selling espionage novels about a secret agent named Argylle who’s on a mission to unravel a global spy syndicate. However, when the plots of her books start to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, the line between fiction and reality begin to blur.

6. Unfrosted

Directed by Jerry Seinfeld, who wrote the script with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder. Seinfeld also stars in the film alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Hugh Grant, and Amy Schumer. Synopsis: In 1963, Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever.

5. Harold and the Purple Crayon

Directed by Carlos Saldanha from a screenplay by David Guion and Michael Handelman, based on the children’s picture book by Crockett Johnson. Starring Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, and Zooey Deschanel. Synopsis: Inside his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, he soon learns his trusty crayon can set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. However, when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of his creativity to save both the real world and his own.

4. Dear Santa

Directed by Bobby Farrelly from a script crafted by Ricky Blitt, Peter Farrelly, and Dan Ewen. Starring Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Robert Timothy Smith, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, Post Malone, and P. J. Byrne. Synopsis: When a young boy mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, a devilish Jack Black arrives to wreak havoc on the holidays.

3. Borderlands

Directed by Eli Roth, who wrote the script with Joe Crombie. Based on the video game franchise. Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Synopsis: Returning to her home planet Pandora, an infamous bounty hunter forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits. Together, they battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets.

2. Kraven the Hunter

Directed by J. C. Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Based on the Marvel Comics character. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. Synopsis: Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father starts him down a path of vengeance, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

1. Madame Web

Directed by S. J. Clarkson from a script crafted by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Claire Parker, Kerem Sanga, and Clarkson. Based on the Marvel Comics character. Synopsis: Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead.

To hear what Jesse Shade had to say about each one of these movies, check out the video. And to let us know what you think of this list of the 10 Worst Movies of 2024, leave a comment below!

