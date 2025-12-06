The Witcher: Freya Allan considered leaving the series with Henry Cavill

After three seasons, Henry Cavill stepped away from The Witcher and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth, but he wasn’t the only actor who thought about leaving. While speaking with NME, Ciri actress Freya Allan confessed that she spent a “ solid amount of time ” considering whether she should follow Cavill out the door and leave the world of The Witcher behind.

Freya Allan on Why She Wanted to Leave The Witcher

“ Season three was a really difficult season for everyone, ” Allan said. “ I cried because I wanted to finish the show with the guy that played my adoptive father. For the first time, I was seeing what life away from The Witcher could look like and then the lead moves on… ” Once she ultimately decided to stick around, she said she “ made the most of every moment. “

However, she added that she kept picturing Cavill’s face in every scene in which Ciri is thinking about Geralt. “ It was very weird, ” she said. “ He’s the Geralt I grew up with. “

Cavill was a champion of the source material and always wanted to include more from the original books by author Andrzej Sapkowski. After Cavill left, Allan knew she had to take up Cavill’s torch. “ I really want to give fans what they want, ” she explained. “ I’d also seen Henry, who was so knowledgeable and loyal to the books, push for certain lines to be included. When he left, I was inspired to take on that role. “

What Did We Think of The Witcher Season 4?

Recasting your main character in the middle of your series doesn’t always go well, but for the most part, Liam Hemsworth has proven to be a good fit for Geralt. Some reviews of the new season have been mixed, but our own Alex Maidy quite enjoyed it. “ The fourth season of The Witcher may be the best the series has delivered thus far, ” he wrote in his review. “ The story is the most cohesive and engaging with the finale setting up a shocking and epic final season to come. Liam Hemsworth holds his own as Geralt of Rivia and shares great chemistry with the entire ensemble. Even after two years away, The Witcher remains a fun and exhilarating adventure .” You can check out the rest of his review right here.