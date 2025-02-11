Andy Garcia’s Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead gets a 30th anniversary 4K Blu-ray

The Andy Garcia gangster film is getting a special commemorative physical media release courtesy of the boutique label Kino Lorber.

By
things to do in denver when you're dead

Blu-ray.com has reported a new special edition 30th anniversary physical media release of Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead. The new Blu-ray will have a 4K restoration of the film along with a smattering of goodies for fans of the gangster drama. The 1995 movie stars Andy Garcia, Christopher Lloyd, Christopher Walken, William Forsythe, and Bill Nunn. Both a regular Blu-ray and Ultra-HD 4K Blu-ray come from the boutique label Kino Lorber and are scheduled to hit retailers on April 29.

The description reads,
“Ex-crook Jimmy ‘The Saint’ Tosnia (Andy Garcia) is trying his best to go legitimate until he’s dragged back into the world of crime for one last, seemingly simple mission. All Jimmy and his eccentric cronies have to do is intimidate their target. But they make a disastrous series of mistakes that result in the death of a woman connected to a powerful gangster. Before long, Mr. Shhh (Steve Buscemi), a notorious assassin who never slips up, is sent to take down Jimmy and his partners.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Director Gary Fleder and Writer Scott Rosenberg
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Filmmaker/Historian Daniel Kremer
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Director Gary Fleder and Writer Scott Rosenberg
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Filmmaker/Historian Daniel Kremer
  • Things to Direct in Denver When You’re Dead: Interview with Director Gary Fleder (17:42)
  • Things to Perform in Denver When You’re Dead: Interview with Actor Andy Garcia (19:21)
  • Things to Write in Denver When You’re Dead: Interview with Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg (16:00)
  • Things to Design in Denver When You’re Dead: Interview with Production Designer Nelson Coates (23:21)
  • Production Featurette
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Optional SDH English Subtitles
Source: Blu-ray.com
things to do in denver when you're dead
