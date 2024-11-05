Tim Miller says James Cameron wanted the killing of John Connor to happen in Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate seemed to have the cards in its favor to return the franchise to the right track. It had the return of James Cameron in a creative role to contribute ideas, plus, not only would Arnold return, but Linda Hamilton would once again become Sarah Connor. It was shooting for an R-rating and the director of the recently successful Deadpool was at the helm. Alas, audiences would not respond to the film that attempted to be the true follow-up to one of the greatest action movies of all-time.

A large amount of the criticism came from the killing of John Connor, who was an important figure of the franchise. Director Tim Miller recently spoke with Variety and talked about how James Cameron wanted this subversive element to happen in the movie. Miller explained, “I’m a nerd, so I’m trying to do what I would want to see as a nerd. Now, my Terminator movie didn’t exactly set the world on fire, even though I approached it with that principle, which goes to show…” He continues, “Nobody sets out to disregard someone’s closely held childhood dreams. It’s no cause for vitriol. A lot of people didn’t like Terminator: Dark Fate for reasons I had nothing to do with. One, because it was the sixth film and another because we killed John Connor at the start, but if Jim Cameron wants that to happen – which I agree with by the way – then that’s what you do.”