Timothée Chalamet reveals his new look is for Dune: Part Three and begged Denis Villeneuve not to cut his hair so short

It’s another Chalamet Christmas

After holiday releases like Wonka from two years ago, last year’s A Complete Unknown and the upcoming Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet is becoming something of a Christmas tradition. Additionally, Chalamet is getting love for his performance in Marty Supereme with a Golden Globe nomination. Our Chris Bumbray also loved the movie, as he said in his review, “For me, it’s the movie of the year, and if film as a form seems to be dying off, at least there are guys like Safdie around who still deserve their place in the pantheon of great directors.”

A New Look for Dune: Part Three

Recently, Chalamet appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote Marty Supreme and as the young star sports a new look without his signature long, flowing locks, he reveals it’s for the new characterization of Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three. However, he also revealed that he begged director Denis Villeneuve not to cut his hair so short. Host Graham Norton broached the subject, asking what happened to the “Chalamet locks.” Chalamet replied, “They’re all gone. They’ve been stolen.”

He would then explain,





It was for a film. For Dune: Part Three. And there’s supposed to be a nice character shift. And I’m playing 15 – 20 years older. So, we did a 3 millimeter haircut, I think it’s called. The director wanted more — a 1.5. Then, we did one. And I begged him. I said, ‘Please, please…’ Cause you know…our hair, weirdly we’re all attached. It’s kind of like our personality. These follicles that grow out of our heads.”

Emma Thompson, who was also a guest that night, alluded to Samson from the story of Samson and Delilah, whose strength came from his hair. To which Chalamet admitted he was not familiar with the story.

What we know about Dune: Part Three

Timothée Chalamet has returned as Paul Atreides, alongside Zendaya as Chani, Florence as Princess Irulan, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides. Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke are playing Leto II and Ghanima, the twin children of Paul and Chani.

Villeneuve has returned to helm Dune: Part Three, but he isn’t viewing it as the completion of a trilogy. “First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve said. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.” Villeneuve added that the story “takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances.” He also confirmed that it “will finish the Paul Atreides arc.“