Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan movie offer is as exciting as getting the Spider-Man call 10 years ago

It was reported earlier this week that Tom Holland was in talks to star alongside Matt Damon in the next movie from Christopher Nolan. That’s a dream come true for most actors, and Holland is no exception, telling Good Morning America that receiving the offer was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man a decade ago.

“ All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited, ” Holland said. “ And obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know. ” The actor added that Nolan is a director that he would say yes to without any knowledge of the project. “ 100% without a shadow of a doubt… When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime. It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited. “

It’s still unclear exactly what type of film Nolan is developing, but it’s been said that it will be a “ father-and-son ” story, with sources saying it won’t be set in the present day. It’s not known whether that means the past or the future, but io9 has heard a rumour that it will be a “ vampire movie set in the 1920s. ” Intriguing, but again, rumour. Take it with a grain of salt at this point. Production is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.