Tracy Morgan gives update after incident at New York Knicks game

There is almost no worse, more embarrassing move than to puke in front of others. But Tracy Morgan did just that on Monday night…courtside…at a New York Knicks game…which was televised. Thankfully, Morgan is recovering and it’s said that it was only a case of food poisoning, to which we can only direct our eyes at the five-pound hot dog they’re selling at Madison Square Garden.

Tracy Morgan took to social media the day after the Knicks game (in which they beat the Miami Heat 116-95 as they try to nudge closer to the Boston Celtics in the Atlantic Division) to inform his fans that he is doing just fine after being seen vomiting from his courtside seat. He even joked that the incident may be a good luck charm for his team. “Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs”.

Mixed stories emerged from Monday night’s game that Tracy Morgan had either been bleeding from the nose or had been physically sick, with video evidence pointing more towards the latter (which we won’t post here because, frankly, it’s disgusting). Said video shows him being taken away in a wheelchair while he covers his face with a towel. There was a lot of fan concern for Tracy Morgan due to his past health problems, including being diagnosed with diabetes. Fortunately, the moment – which caused a 10-minute delay in the game – looks to just stem from food poisoning so Morgan should be ready to go by the time the Knicks return to their home court on March 22nd.

Tracy Morgan was most recently seen on the 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live, going head-to-head with friend and SNL legend Eddie Murphy. He also has a sitcom lined up at NBC.