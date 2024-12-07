Trailer: Season two of Severance brings more work-life imbalance to Lumon Industries

If you thought something was off about the office space of Lumon Industries in season one, wait until you see what’s hiding behind the doors in season two of Severance. We still have until next month to see just what happens on the next season of Apple TV+’s Severance, but in the meantime, we at least have the trailer to drop some clues for the Innies.

The trailer for season two of Severance – which arrived out of Comic Con Experience in Brazil – also builds on some of the highlights of the teaser that was released in October, chiefly featuring more footage of some key newcomers, including Bob Balaban and Alia Shawkat, along with Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. In addition to them, the sophomore outing will once again include Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette, and more, but it will also add. The supporting cast also includes returners Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, and Dichen Lachman.

Here is the official synopsis for Severance season two: “Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

As was the case with the first season, season two of Severance will find Ben Stiller getting behind the camera for a number of episodes, including the premiere episode, which will drop on Apple TV+ on January 17th. The 10-episode season will conclude in late March, as episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

The debut season of Severance was a huge critical hit (you can read our own 9/10 review here), being named as one of the AFI’s top shows of the year, a half dozen Emmy nods and recognition from the top industry guilds. Here’s hoping season two is a worthy follow-up, especially with season three already being kicked around.

What do you think of the trailer for Severance season two? Do you think it can top season one? Clock in and let us know below!