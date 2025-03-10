Trailer: The Last of Us S2 teases dramatic arc ahead of April debut

HBO has released the trailer for season two of The Last of Us ahead of its April debut, signaling major changes for the characters.

Just under two years after the season one finale of The Last of Us comes the trailer for season two. Partly set to a version of Nirvana’s “You Know You’re Right”, The Last of Us trailer offers a lot of surprises for fans not just of the first season but also the video game.

As we know, season two of The Last of Us picks up a handful of years after the events of season one. But of more interest is the introduction of Abby, who is introduced in the sequel game The Last of Us Part II and is a crucial part of the story – so much so that we won’t even consider spoiling how significant of a role she has. Still, knowing she is in this season might give fans an idea of how the season may end…She is portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever, who is one of many new additions to the cast. Joining Dever will be a wealth of talented actors, including Joe Pantoliano as Eugene, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon (a role he voiced in the video game), Catherine O’Hara as Joel’s therapist, and Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers and Hettienne Park, all as characters unique to the show.

There has been some slight concern from fans because season two of The Last of Us has fewer episodes than the first, with the sophomore outing having seven compared to the first’s nine. However, showrunner Craig Mazin has stood firm that there will be plenty for fans to chew on. “You can have a light dinner or you can go to a 12-course French restaurant. We have seven episodes. They are high-calorie, dense episodes. If you consider action and drama and scope to be the things that create an epic nature, each one of these episodes packs quite a wallop. You will not be bored.“

Season two of The Last of Us will premiere on April 13th, with the finale set for May 25th.

What did you think of the trailer for The Last of Us? What do you expect from the second season? Give us your predictions and hopes in the comments section below.