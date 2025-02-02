Tubi scores touchdown with Super Bowl LIX streaming rights

Netflix may have their Christmas Day NFL games, but Tubi is going for the win, throwing a Hail Mary by snagging this year’s Super Bowl. And you thought Tubi was all schlock and horror!

As we near Super Bowl LIX – in which the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of their 2023 game – it won’t be uncommon for people to search, “where to watch super bowl”. And while you’ll still be able to watch it live on Fox, Tubi will also be airing the Super Bowl, which will no doubt prompt more searches of, “what the hell is tubi”… (Tubi is actually owned by the Fox Corporation.)

The goal from Fox and Tubi here is more or less to give people who might have a slight interest in the Super Bowl a home to enjoy the experience without feeling like an idiot for saying, “Isn’t the name ‘tush push’ just adorable?” or “How come the refs are helping the Chiefs so much?” According to Tubi CMO Nicole Parlapian (via The Hollywood Reporter), “We wanted to have a place for the hardcore sports fans, but I think that most sports fans have a way to watch the game that night. But since we skew female and since we skew younger, we felt we wanted to program to that. And there isn’t really a place where you can kind of see the Super Bowl through that lens.”

This lens will apparently lean into a “weird and wacky” approach from Tubi, with ads and a presentation that will try to hit on their demographic – that is, those who won’t throw a fit every time the camera cuts to Taylor Swift. Regardless of your plans for Super Bowl LIX, airing it simultaneously on Tubi is a pretty smart way to get a different viewership and test the market. With prices going up on streamers all too often and cable costing a fortune on its own, putting it on Tubi – which remains free – might prove to be a game changer.

Super Bowl LIX will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with the city hosting the game for a record-tying 11th time. The halftime show will feature Kendrick Lamar, which probably means Drake will be writing his diss track response for the entire game.

Go Birds!