Tulsa King Season 3 Interviews: Garrett Hedlund, Jay Will, Dana Delany and more on working with Sly!

So hopefully you have all seen my interview where I sat down with the iconic Sylvester Stallone, for the latest season of Tulsa King on Paramount Plus (watch it HERE). Following that, I got to sit down with the majority of the supporting cast members, including Garrett Hedlund, Bella Heathcote, Jay Will, Martin Starr, Annabella Sciorra, Dana Delany, Kevin Pollak, and Beau Knapp. Unfortunately Frank Grillo and Robert Patrick couldn’t make the press junket, so HOPEFULLY JoBlo will be able to catch up with them soon.

Given that we are passionate Stallone fans at JoBlo, I decided for fun to ask EVERY cast member what their favorite Stallone movie was. Some gave the common answer we would expect such as Rocky and First Blood but we got a couple of interesting mentions of some of his lesser known films from a couple of the cast members.

The first interview you will see, I had the paring of Garrett Hedlund and Bella Heathcote who play Mitch and Chloe respectively, who are the on-screen couple this season, and of course in relation to that, I asked them about the trouble their characters get into. Following that, I had the trio of Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, and Martin Starr as they told me about the progression of their characters from last season. Then concluding the main junket, Dana Delany who plays Dwight’s love interest Margaret and Kevin Pollak, who is new to the show, plays Special Agent Musso, who gives Dwight trouble and forces him to play a rat topped off what was a fun in person interview. Concluding all that, I had a zoom call with Beau Knapp, who plays Cole Dunmire, the son of Robert Patrick’s Jeremiah Dunmire tells me about what it was like working with Stallone and Patrick and goes into detail of the physicality of his role! Everyone was a blast to talk to and given the limited time I had, everyone had great on set stories to share!

In additional news related to Tulsa King, the series just got picked up for a fourth season on Paramount Plus! Check out our interviews and let us know what you think of the season in the comments!