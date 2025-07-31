Season three of Tulsa King to hit Paramount+ on September 21st

The king is coming back, as it has been announced that season three of Tulsa King will debut on Paramount+ on September 21st.

Season three of Tulsa King will find the empire of Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) expanding significantly. With that comes a slew of enemies after territory and power. As per Paramount+, “Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.” The first episode, titled “Blood and Bourbon”, is co-written by Stallone and co-showrunner Dave Erickson.

Season three of Tulsa King is expanding its cast in huge ways this season. While we’ll get the returns of the likes of Martin Starr (Lawrence Geigerman), Jay Will (Tyson Mitchell), Annabella Sciorra (Joanne Manfredi), Neal McDonough (Cal Thresher), Frank Grillo (Bill Bevilaqua), and more, we also see Robert Patrick and Beau Knapp as father and son Jerimiah and Cole Dunmires, who will prove to be a thorn for Dwight moving forward. Another key name stepping in for season three is Kevin Pollak, playing Special Agent Musso.

And then there is the biggest addition to season three, Samuel L. Jackson, who is set to play Russell Lee Washington, Jr., yet another character that comes into conflict with Dwight in the upcoming episodes of Tulsa King. There’s such faith in the character and his arc that he has already been greenlit for his own spin-off series titled NOLA King. That show is currently in search of its new showrunner, as Dave Erickson had to step away due to other obligations.

According to Paramount+, Tulsa King was the #1 global original series for the streamer in 2024, with the sophomore season landing 159 million views and hitting 21.1 million global streaming viewers for the debut episode, easily making it the most watched global premiere in Paramount+’s history. A fourth season has already been discussed.

