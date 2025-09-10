TV Interview: The Runarounds Talk Starting A Band For Their TV Show

As someone who doesn’t watch a lot of YA television, I was certainly trepidatious about diving into The Runarounds. The older I get, the less I can stomach these teen dramas. But fortunately, The Runarounds has the advantage of being about rock music, and not only that: it’s quite good music. From Jet to Franz Ferdinand, there are plenty of covers to satiate this millennial’s very millennial taste in music. And yet the original music is also really good. So i got to thinking: how on earth did they pull this off?

I spoke with the band themselves, as well as the girls around their orbit, about how this band came together. I was shocked to learn that they actually were put together, Frankenstein-style, during the audition process, with some members playing completely different instruments than where they would end up. They’re all extremely talented, and it was interesting to hear how they took to the songwriting process. Showrunner Jonas Pate told me how difficult it was to form the band, and how it was mostly the acting that scared him the most, since most hadn’t done any in their life, and were mostly just musicians. I’d say it worked out wonderfully for them, and I’m really rooting for this show as it’s exactly the kind of coming-of-age story that I always love.

The Runarounds plot:

The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break—falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way. With original music, romantic entanglements, and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams.

THE RUNAROUNDS IS STREAMING ON PRIME ON SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2025.