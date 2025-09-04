Uwe Boll’s Migrant Thriller “Run” Set For November Release

I’m sure you, like many, associate Uwe Boll with some of the worst that cinema has to offer. And with good reason. From House of the Dead to Bloodrayne to Postal, this man has truly given us a level of bad that is impressive in its awful consistency. And while we await his Armie Hammer flick Citizen Vigilante (formerly The Dark Knight until Warner Bros asked him to change it) Boll has actually set the release of another venture, Run. And it sounds considerably less schlocky than his usual fare.

Run examines how the ongoing migrant waves in Europe are changing the lives of all involved, from the migrants themselves to the smugglers, local police, business owners and tourists. Since this is Uwe Boll we’re talking here, I’m sure the film will be rife with subtlety and not offensive in any way. Heh. “ We’re excited to have a true global release for our movie ‘Run ,’” said Boll. “ To release the movie in 100 plus countries simultaneously is the future in a world in which every movie is only a click away .”

The ensemble cast is actually shockingly decent for a Uwe Boll film, making me wonder how he was able to get some of these people to sign on. The cast includes Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”), Amanda Plummer, James Russo (“Tulsa King”), Ulrich Thomsen (“Lanterns”), Costas Mandylor (“Saw” franchise); Daniel Sauli (“The Deuce”); Sammy Sheik (“American Sniper”), Hannah Balogun; Michel Quissi; and Kristen Renton.

The film first releases at this year’s AFM in Los Angeles, and then digitally across the world on November 14th. Oddly enough, the film’s day and date global digital release strategy is rare in the independent space. I guess they really think Boll’s name is going to carry some interest. And for those looking forward to the insanity of Armie Hammer taking the lead of a Uwe Boll movie, Citizen Vigilante will also be screened for buyers at AFM. So we’ll likely here more on that in the coming months.