Vince Gilligan & Rhea Seehorn tease new Apple TV+ sci-fi series

Vince Gilligan has been teasing his upcoming sci-fi series for over two years now, but details have been scant. What we do know is that it will reunite him with Rhea Seehorn, who played lawyer/lover Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul. And while we’re still more or less in the dark (as in we don’t even know the title for the Apple TV+ show), it’s clear that the respect between Gilligan and Seehorn is mutual.

As Gilligan was receiving the WGA’s Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award this weekend from Seehorn, it was inevitable that their quasi-secret project would be brought up. As such, Gilligan teased the Apple TV+ show — which is drawing some comparisons to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial — while also showing just how much he appreciates his star. “She’s such a pleasure to work with, I wrote a show for her. I created this new show for her…I’m excited for audiences to see Rhea play a very different character than the character she played on Better Call Saul…She plays someone who’s trying very hard to be good. She’s a bit of a damaged hero, but she’s a hero nonetheless. And it’s just a pleasure to work with her because she’s just the best, and she is so sweet and kind and talented. I can’t say enough good about her.”

That’s not a whole lot to go on, but Seehorn — who was cast back in 2022 — added her own take on Gilligan’s endeavor that, combined with the creator’s own quote, does entice us even more. “I can’t wait for it to come out though. Some of the stuff that audiences have loved about his writing where it’s really rich characters but also him playing with the idea of tropes and genres and tone, and switching, like injected humor in a very dark moment — in this new show, he pushes that to a limit that was both very thought-provoking and upsetting sometimes, and other times, so, so funny. It really swings for the fences. I had so much fun.”

Obviously we don’t know just when Vince Gilligan’s show will hit Apple TV+ but considering his track record, that Seehorn broke out in a huge way through Better Call Saul and the streamer is one of the most reliable on the market for quality television, the show is easily one of the most anticipated of, well, whenever it comes out.