Warner Bros.: “Never say never” on a second season of The Penguin

After the success of The Penguin, it was no surprise that many of us were asking if and when we would be getting a second season. Yet, it wasn’t really structured that way. Instead, it completely works as a standalone that both expanded on Oz Cobb in a complex way and helped set up The Batman 2. But we all know how often success leads to sequels, especially in the comic book universe. So what are Warner Bros.’ true plans?

Unfortunately for The Penguin fans, there are no official plans for the show to take flight by way of a second season. However, the studio isn’t ruling out the possibility of following up if everything falls in place. According to Channing Dungey, who serves as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks (via Deadline), “The Penguin is one of those things where — and it’s interesting, because when you talk with everyone involved, everyone is interested in possibly revisiting those characters and doing more — it was very much designed as a limited series. But I would never say never. I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available — because we certainly wouldn’t want to do this without Colin [Farrell] and Cristin [Milioti] and that team — I would say it’s definitely a possibility, but there’s nothing in the works at the moment.”

With stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti in particular being name-dropped, it’s worth noting that the former isn’t exactly rushing to put on all those prosthetics just yet, at least not in that capacity as he has been confirmed to appear in a handful of scenes in 2027’s The Batman 2. And really, The Penguin may not actually need that sophomore season and it should just stay as it is. Maybe the studio could continue their gritty Gotham expansion by exploring others in the Batman rogues gallery. If they want to stick with one of the more familiar faces, why not do two and have a Harvey Dent limited series?

Do you think The Penguin deserves a second season or should it remain as is?