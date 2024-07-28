Watch a JoBlo exclusive video from 2017 predict Deadpool & Wolverine!

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine, so if you haven’t seen the latest Marvel flick yet…what are you waiting for?!



Move over, Simpsons, there’s another Nostradamus in town! A whopping seven years ago, we wondered what it would be like if 2017’s Logan had a post-credits sequence. What would happen? Who would it tease? What would it predict? Well, as it turns out, a fan-made video made exclusively for JoBlo.com nailed it! How ‘bout that, bubs?

In the video – which was made exclusively for us by Banana-Dragon Films – we see Deadpool using a metal detector and coming across the grave of Logan (as played by Hugh Jackman). There, he opens a hand-drawn picture of himself and Wolverine, with the childish writing reading, “DEADPOOL 2 LOVE MACHINE”, a nod to the working title of Deadpool 2. Below that, a drawing of Deadpool holding a boatload of cash. After that, Deadpool sets about resurrecting Logan, saying, “Hugh, I want us to be together, but not like this.”

So, for those who have seen Deadpool & Wolverine, you’ll notice the similarities right away. Sure, the short video predicted the actual existence of the latest MCU entry, but that movie also opens with the Merc with a Mouth digging up Logan, only to find that he is totally dead. Whoops! But don’t worry because Deadpool does find a way to meet up with his BFF.

Now, we’re not saying Marvel or Ryan Reynolds saw the video and said, “Yup, that’s what we’re doing!” but we do have to assume that the video is now officially canon…right? Honestly, it’s just cool to see a fan-made video get recognition for all the right reasons and we’re happy to be host.

As the creator of the video wrote on Reddit following the viral short blowing up once again (it had 13 million views prior to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine), the entire thing was shot on a weekend in just two hours. Pretty incredible work for such a small window. Such a strong job the team did in not only production values but also calling the opening of a blockbuster seven years before the fact that we hope to see the clip blow up even more in the weeks to come.

Be sure to check out the fan-made video courtesy of Banana Productions – and exclusive to JoBlo.com – and chime in with your thoughts!