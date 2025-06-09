We Interview Kevin Smith on Dogma’s restoration, the 4K disc and more!

I’m sure most of us jumped for joy when it was announced that Kevin Smith had purchased back Dogma. After years of it sitting and collecting dust on the shelf, more people are finally able to experience its wacky glory. And Smith being who he is, is doing a tour to properly celebrate. For those that missed out on the tour, where Smith attended in person, you still have a chance to see Dogma on the big screen. It’s playing at your local theater and you can still BUY TICKETS HERE.

I’ve been a fan of Smith all my life, so it was a very cool experience to be able to talk with him about the 25th Anniversary of Dogma. We’re big Physical Media fans here at JoBlo, so I had to inquire about his plans for a Dogma 4K. You can check out our announcement. While he wouldn’t say which label is distributing, there are only so many to choose from these days (with Shout Factory and Arrow Video being amongst the best). And, with David Fincher making changes like straightening the curtains in Panic Room, Smith set us at ease and said they did the most basic upscale to 4K so as to keep it as close to the original vision as possible. It supposedly looks gorgeous. I know I’ll find out, when I see it in theaters this week!

DOGMA: RESURRECTED PLOT: