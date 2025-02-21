We talk to the writer of The Gorge about the streaming hit + a script for The Tomorrow War 2 is already written?

This past weekend saw Valentine’s Day land on a Friday and, because of it, we got plenty of films in the holiday spirit. From Heart Eyes to Companion, there were plenty of options when it came to cinematic offerings for V-Day. And those that prefer to stay home had an entirely different option: Anya Taylor Joy and Miles Teller falling in love from across a massive chasm in The Gorge. Sure, this Sci Fi film may not seem like the stereotypical romance film, but it certainly has that at its core. While I wasn’t the biggest fan of the film (check that out HERE), I still encourage you to decide for yourself. I spoke to the writer of the film, Zach Dean, about creating the story, as well as some other upcoming projects he’s working on. It’s also reportedly Apple’s biggest launch ever for an original film.

Often when we hear about streamers, it’s the ways they’re stifling filmmakers creatively in the name of profit. Yet, save for a seemingly isolated incident with Wolfs, Apple TV Plus has built a reputation for giving filmmakers a long leash. Deans agrees, having a great experience working with them: “Honestly, they’re just making good stuff. They’re just putting their funds into the right things. Yeah and that’s good. I’m just glad that there’s places for all kinds of stories now.”

Dean was very excited to get Anya Taylor Joy on the project, saying, “The short answer is: it’s absolutely mind-blowing and you can’t believe it. It’s wonderful.” But that wasn’t all when it came to exciting collaborations: “Then Scott [Derrickson] came on, which was amazing. And because when you when you’re like the artist, you’re like an architect, right? Like you have to build the print, but again, and it has a lot of value because in the process of writing it as an artist, it has to process your stuff like: ‘Okay, the value of this, had I never sold the thing was still incredibly valuable to me.’

Zach Dean has multiple other big projects coming out over the next few years. The Tomorrow War was a massive hit for Prime, and Dean has already written the screenplay for its sequel. At this point, the script is in Pratt’s hands and they’re just waiting on him. Dean is also writing the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise but he was very tightlipped, simply saying that “I think that what’s really important to me in what I can contribute in this, is to make sure that the final film feels emotionally satisfying to the people that have been riding this ride for decades.”

I know I’m a massive fan of the Fast and Furious franchise so I really hope they’re able to take the series back to its more simple roots and we leave the space shenanigans in the dust. But only time will tell…

