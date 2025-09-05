Weapons to Release Digitally next week; Physical Release in October!

Like most people on the planet, we here at JoBlo consider Weapons to be one of the best films of the year. Zach Cregger managed to do something wholly original and quite unsettling. If you missed out on the film in theaters (which, hey, it’s still in theaters for you folks; just saying), then you’ll have your opportunity next week! The film is expected to arrive on digital on September 9th! Then, for you physical media collectors, you can expect to take home a copy on October 14th with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD set to arrive then.

Special features for the film are fairly extensive:

Director Zach Cregger: Making Horror Personal – Zach Cregger unravels the intricate origins of Weapons, detailing the initial sparks of inspiration that ignited the project and revealing how elements of his own life experiences found their way into the film’s core.

Weaponized: The Cast of Weapons – An ensemble piece showcasing the stark personalities and combative dynamic between the different characters, as well as the motivations that lead them down the path of mystery, conflict, and death.

Weapons: Texture of Terror – Maybrook, a seemingly perfect town, harbors a darkness that runs deeper than its charming façade. Production designer Tom Hammock, along with key cast and crew, delves into the intricacies of designing the terror that grips this unsuspecting community.

For those that haven’t been paying attention, Weapons is about “ When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. ” The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan. I did a spoiler-filled deep dive on the film a little while ago, while our Editor-in-Chief reviewed the film HERE.

You can also take a look at the 4K artwork below! I’ll definitely be adding this one to my collection.